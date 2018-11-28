First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Position Lifted by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 29.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,969,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,639,000 after purchasing an additional 274,196 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,552,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,452,000 after buying an additional 93,396 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,112,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,771,000 after buying an additional 141,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,450,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,697,000 after buying an additional 161,037 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 48.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,085,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,517,000 after buying an additional 678,019 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,166.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FR opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.62. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $34.04.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $100.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.74 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 13.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

