First Pacific Advisors LP Has $223.70 Million Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)

First Pacific Advisors LP reduced its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,467,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,586 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 4.00% of LPL Financial worth $223,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.82.

LPL Financial stock opened at $63.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $73.28. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 41.69%. Analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, Director George Burton White sold 23,893 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,576,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

