First Pacific Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK)

First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 31.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,227,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,670 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $31,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2,633.3% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth $148,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth $153,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 831.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the period.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

In related news, Director Larry M. Venturelli purchased 25,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at $508,245.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPK opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on Graphic Packaging and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Vertical Research set a $18.00 price target on Graphic Packaging and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/first-pacific-advisors-lp-increases-holdings-in-graphic-packaging-holding-gpk.html.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.