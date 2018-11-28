First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 15,279 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,312,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,279 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 2.9% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $398,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $272,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $1,013,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 131,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,144,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, SVP Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $243,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,883.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,450 shares of company stock valued at $5,594,749. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $89.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.62 and a one year high of $103.59.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 24.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Analog Devices to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Nomura decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Analog Devices to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.52.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/first-pacific-advisors-lp-sells-15279-shares-of-analog-devices-inc-adi.html.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.