First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 175,346 Shares of ARRIS International plc (ARRS)

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its stake in ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,570,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 175,346 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in ARRIS International were worth $40,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of ARRIS International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,015,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,339,000 after acquiring an additional 286,005 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ARRIS International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,811 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of ARRIS International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,166,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,518,000 after acquiring an additional 39,031 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ARRIS International by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 868,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,569,000 after acquiring an additional 97,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ARRIS International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 759,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARRS opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. ARRIS International plc has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $31.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ARRIS International had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ARRIS International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARRS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ARRIS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $31.75 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARRIS International in a research report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised ARRIS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ARRIS International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered ARRIS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ARRIS International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.41.

About ARRIS International

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Customer Premises Equipment, Network & Cloud, and Enterprise Networks. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways.

