First Trust Advisors LP Buys 34,018 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,018 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.17% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 46.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 42.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 130,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 38,813 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 50.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 95,994 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1,027.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 119,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 108,731 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th.

Shares of ALEX opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $29.99.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.27 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 59.08%. Alexander & Baldwin’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

In other news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $135,198.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 356,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,596.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,901 shares of company stock worth $416,264 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Trust Advisors LP Buys 34,018 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/first-trust-advisors-lp-buys-34018-shares-of-alexander-baldwin-inc-alex.html.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. With a portfolio of approximately 87,000 acres in Hawai`i, A&B is the state's fourth largest private landowner. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages 3.4 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.