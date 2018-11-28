First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Tenneco Inc (TEN)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 30,375 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Tenneco worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,803,000 after purchasing an additional 122,917 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 397,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 160,782 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 694,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after purchasing an additional 227,716 shares during the period. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEN shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tenneco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Tenneco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tenneco to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Tenneco stock opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Tenneco Inc has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $65.59.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Tenneco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.51%.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units.

