First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESS. Barclays raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $258.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Sunday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, August 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.05.

In related news, insider John D. Eudy sold 1,834 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total transaction of $462,406.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,895,965.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 3,012 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.63, for a total value of $760,921.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,125,482.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,398. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $258.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.20. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $214.03 and a 1 year high of $262.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $350.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.58 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 27.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 248 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes, excluding six properties in various stages of active development, one commercial building, preferred equity co-investments, and loan investments.

