First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 60,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,000.

Separately, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $9,254,000. Institutional investors own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FOCS. Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. William Blair began coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $49.51.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.01 million. Focus Financial Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/first-trust-advisors-lp-takes-position-in-focus-financial-partners-inc-focs.html.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.