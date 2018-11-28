First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (FPL) Declares Dividend of $0.08

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) announced a dividend on Monday, October 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 17th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd.

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FPL stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.29. 17,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,184. First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

In related news, insider James Murchie acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $94,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

