First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (FCT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 17th

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.

FCT stock opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $13.42.

About First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

