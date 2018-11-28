FirstBlood Hits Market Cap of $3.23 Million (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One FirstBlood token can now be bought for about $0.0378 or 0.00000897 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Gatecoin and Livecoin. FirstBlood has a total market cap of $3.23 million and $7,379.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.07 or 0.02330281 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00127734 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00196688 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.33 or 0.08799593 BTC.

FirstBlood Profile

FirstBlood launched on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io.

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, ZB.COM, IDEX, Liqui, HitBTC, OKEx and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

