Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd (FPH) Announces $0.09 Interim Dividend

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd (ASX:FPH) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share on Friday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th.

Shares of ASX FPH opened at A$12.25 ($8.69) on Wednesday. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 1 year low of A$8.67 ($6.15) and a 1 year high of A$13.10 ($9.29). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.86.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical device products and systems worldwide. The company offers its products for use in respiratory, acute care, and surgery; and for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

