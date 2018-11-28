Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Independent Order of Foresters acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, insider Krishnan Anand sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $159,384.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,080.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,785 shares of company stock worth $499,512. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAP opened at $65.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.56. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a one year low of $55.52 and a one year high of $85.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.25. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is 36.69%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Standpoint Research started coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $67.00 price objective on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.36.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

