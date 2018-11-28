Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Cognex Co. (CGNX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 103.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,797,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $214,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,260,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $368,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,769,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $792,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,494 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the second quarter worth about $45,935,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 41.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,345,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $149,230,000 after purchasing an additional 980,194 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGNX opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $72.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.90.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $232.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Cognex announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CGNX. ValuEngine upgraded Cognex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cognex from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.76.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $271,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 10,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 264,262 shares in the company, valued at $14,809,242.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

