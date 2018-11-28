Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Holdings in Nucor Co. (NUE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Nucor by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,312,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nucor by 10.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,954,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,364,000 after purchasing an additional 482,917 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 8.1% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,126,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,895,000 after purchasing an additional 160,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 7.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,344,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,286,000 after purchasing an additional 94,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 2.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,304,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,535,000 after purchasing an additional 36,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NUE shares. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Nucor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.58.

Shares of NUE opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $70.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Nucor had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

