Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) Receives $41.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.56.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,744,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $286,531,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 32.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 21,494 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 37,708.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth $257,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 70.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 131,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 54,411 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FND traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $32.98. 35,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,277. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of -0.01.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $435.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

