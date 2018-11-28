Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.14

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.14 and last traded at $41.31, with a volume of 45138 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. ValuEngine raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. MKM Partners set a $49.00 price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other Fluor Co. (NEW) news, Chairman David Thomas Seaton acquired 5,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $250,266.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 301,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,623,928. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,347,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $833,612,000 after buying an additional 175,647 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 2.1% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,196,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $650,502,000 after buying an additional 229,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,689,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $562,935,000 after buying an additional 43,989 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 10.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,865,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,135,000 after buying an additional 535,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashler Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 27.2% in the second quarter. Ashler Capital LLC now owns 5,099,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,741,000 after buying an additional 1,091,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company's Energy & Chemicals segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets.

