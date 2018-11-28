Fmr LLC Purchases 1,161,159 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,940,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161,159 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.72% of SS&C Technologies worth $508,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Signature Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

SSNC opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $60.97. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $992.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $29,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow acquired 22,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.53 per share, with a total value of $1,050,413.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,130. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 35,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,420. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

