Fonziecoin Achieves Market Cap of $0.00 (FONZ)

Fonziecoin (CURRENCY:FONZ) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Over the last week, Fonziecoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Fonziecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fonziecoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Fonziecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000064 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000182 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000069 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Fonziecoin Coin Profile

Fonziecoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2015.

Fonziecoin Coin Trading

Fonziecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fonziecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fonziecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fonziecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

