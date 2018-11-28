Foot Locker (FL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Foot Locker have surged and outpaced the industry in a year. The company’s focus on development of supply chain, improvement of mobile and web platforms, implementation of new point-of-sale software worldwide, and expansion of data analytics capabilities bode well. The company also plans to spend a major portion of the capital on its fleet of stores, including revamping and remodeling of the same. Further, it is exploring off-mall retail format opportunities and executing shop-in-shop spaces in collaboration with vendors. Certainly, these efforts would help attain long-term goals that include sales of $10 billion and net income margin of 8.5%. The company’s third-quarter fiscal 2018 results are the testimony of the same, wherein both the top and bottom lines beat expectations. Although sales fell marginally, earnings score high on a year-over-year basis. However, higher SG&A expenses rate remains an overhang on margin.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FL. Citigroup upped their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price objective on Foot Locker and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Foot Locker from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $56.00 price objective on Foot Locker and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.91.

NYSE:FL opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.42. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,793. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $355,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,621.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,267 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 5.4% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,220 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 2.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,608 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 4.6% in the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 34,755 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 61.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

