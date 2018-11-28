Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 604,572 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 216,902 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $55,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,193,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,309,663,000 after acquiring an additional 36,253 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 22.7% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,786,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,868,000 after acquiring an additional 330,288 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,652,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,192,000 after acquiring an additional 76,578 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 411.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,370,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,708 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 26.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,352,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,792,000 after acquiring an additional 285,511 shares during the period. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $70.70 on Wednesday. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Fortinet had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $453.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $65,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,823.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total transaction of $110,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $825,242.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,605 shares of company stock worth $7,586,711. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

