Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) Holdings Raised by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,204,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,489 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.56% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $115,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 136.4% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a one year low of $40.89 and a one year high of $73.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 20.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FBHS shares. Nomura cut their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Longbow Research lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.58.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $256,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,142 shares in the company, valued at $725,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

