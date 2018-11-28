Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) Director James E. Skinner Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) Director James E. Skinner sold 6,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $127,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,115.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FOSL opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. Fossil Group Inc has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $32.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 381.30 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The accessories brand company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.30 million. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fossil Group Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fossil Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Fossil Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Fossil Group from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOSL. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in Fossil Group in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Fossil Group in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fossil Group by 170.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,660 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 40,353 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fossil Group in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Fossil Group in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories. The company's principal products include a line of men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses. It offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, MICHELE, MISFIT, RELIC, SKAGEN, and ZODIAC, as well as under the licensed brands, including ARMANI EXCHANGE, CHAPS, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KARL LAGERFELD, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MARC JACOBS, MICHAEL KORS, and TORY BURCH.

