Francesca’s (FRAN) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $3.50.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FRAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Francesca’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Francesca’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Francesca’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.17.

Shares of Francesca’s stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. Francesca’s has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $83.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Francesca’s had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Francesca’s will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martyn R. Redgrave purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $58,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,353 shares in the company, valued at $276,487.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Paul Lawrence acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 209,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,409.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Francesca’s in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Francesca’s in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Francesca’s by 58.3% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Francesca’s in the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Francesca’s in the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Francesca’s

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

