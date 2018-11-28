Francs Trading 42.8% Lower This Week (FRN)

Francs (CURRENCY:FRN) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One Francs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Francs has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Francs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Francs has traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00802510 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00016977 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00001584 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00010595 BTC.

Francs Profile

Francs is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2016. Francs’ total supply is 6,548,150 coins. Francs’ official Twitter account is @francnoir. Francs’ official website is www.francs.paris. The Reddit community for Francs is /r/Francs. Francs’ official message board is francs.heberg-forum.org.

Buying and Selling Francs

Francs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Francs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Francs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Francs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

