Franklin Resources Inc. Has $757.86 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,521,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,941,104 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.95% of NextEra Energy worth $757,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 4,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 11.4% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.1% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 23.0% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $178.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $145.10 and a one year high of $183.65.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 51.25%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.27%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $267,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $3,072,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,941 shares of company stock valued at $12,375,100 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

