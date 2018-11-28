Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 52,989 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,707,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 52,989 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $899,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 7.2% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 16,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in United Parcel Service by 8.3% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 9.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 36,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Citigroup downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $147.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.66.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $111.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.45 and a 52-week high of $135.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.48 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 307.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.57%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 52,989 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/franklin-resources-inc-sells-52989-shares-of-united-parcel-service-inc-ups.html.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.