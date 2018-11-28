Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Dundas Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 44.3% during the third quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 130,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 40,032 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 867,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,795,000 after purchasing an additional 84,054 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 55.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 351,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,044,000 after purchasing an additional 125,013 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.6% during the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $93.00 price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $91.00 price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.91.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $85.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $89.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 10.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 11th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/freestone-capital-holdings-llc-increases-position-in-marsh-mclennan-companies-inc-mmc.html.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.