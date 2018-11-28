Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,341 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $149,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth $153,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $159,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 58.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $248,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price objective on Ally Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Nomura decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 target price on Ally Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

ALLY stock opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. Ally Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $31.29.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 16.87%. Analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/freestone-capital-holdings-llc-lowers-stake-in-ally-financial-inc-ally.html.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.