Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 579 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 42,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 14,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 351,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 182,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 61.8% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $138.17 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $129.08 and a 1 year high of $157.30.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

