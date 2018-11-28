Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 251,839 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,588,001 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,839 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.34% of U.S. Silica worth $48,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,970,000 after acquiring an additional 120,296 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,202 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after acquiring an additional 35,120 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 243,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,275,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.

In other U.S. Silica news, COO Michael L. Winkler bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 47,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,114.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Stice bought 5,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,104.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,960.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,614 shares of company stock valued at $206,525. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $423.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. U.S. Silica’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on U.S. Silica in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on U.S. Silica from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

