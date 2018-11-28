Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,120,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,748,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,131,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,739,000. Soapstone Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,524,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $755,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 613,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,212,000 after buying an additional 51,950 shares during the period.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison purchased 4,750 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $149,150.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Frost purchased 10,675 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.61 per share, with a total value of $337,436.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,066.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,625 shares of company stock valued at $588,219. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BECN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

