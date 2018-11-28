Fulton Financial (FULT) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Fulton Financial from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of FULT opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $19.55.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $214.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.72 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 20.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous special dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.89%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.86%.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Waters acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $33,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,421.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Campbell acquired 6,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,053.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 223.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

