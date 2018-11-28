Fuwei Films (FFHL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter. Fuwei Films had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%.

Fuwei Films stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,922. Fuwei Films has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93.

About Fuwei Films

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes plastic films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers printing base films for use in printing and lamination; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; metallized films or aluminum plating base films for use in vacuum aluminum plating for flexible plastic lamination; high-gloss films for aesthetically enhanced packaging purposes; heat-sealable films for construction, printing, and making heat sealable bags; and laser holographic base films used as anti-counterfeit films for food, medicine, cosmetics, cigarettes, and alcohol packaging.

