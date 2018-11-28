FY2018 EPS Estimates for Rosehill Resources Inc (ROSE) Raised by Analyst

Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rosehill Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Rashid now anticipates that the company will earn $1.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.36. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rosehill Resources’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ROSE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Rosehill Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Rosehill Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rosehill Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Rosehill Resources in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.07.

ROSE opened at $3.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $173.72 million, a P/E ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.41. Rosehill Resources has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $5.31. The firm had revenue of $82.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.78 million. Rosehill Resources had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 713.01%.

In other Rosehill Resources news, major shareholder Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 11,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $98,037.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 252,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,686.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Quarls purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,349 shares in the company, valued at $425,213.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 67,200 shares of company stock valued at $359,755 and sold 80,373 shares valued at $673,233. 60.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROSE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rosehill Resources by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rosehill Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rosehill Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rosehill Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rosehill Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Rosehill Resources Company Profile

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio included 39 gross operated producing horizontal wells and 3 gross operated horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 14,762 gross acres in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin with an inventory of 530 gross operated and non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations.

