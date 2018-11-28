GambleCoin (GMCN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $96.00

GambleCoin (CURRENCY:GMCN) traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One GambleCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GambleCoin has a market capitalization of $35,643.00 and approximately $96.00 worth of GambleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GambleCoin has traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004526 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000045 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GambleCoin

GambleCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2018. GambleCoin’s total supply is 7,165,954 coins and its circulating supply is 6,450,454 coins. The official website for GambleCoin is gamblecoin.fun. The Reddit community for GambleCoin is /r/GambleCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GambleCoin’s official Twitter account is @GMCN_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GambleCoin

GambleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GambleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GambleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GambleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

