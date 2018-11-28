GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (GGN) Short Interest Down 62.4% in November

GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,171 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the October 31st total of 332,692 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 616,510 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $5.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.19%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 216.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 31,840 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 23,696 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 56,138 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 271.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 125,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the period.

About GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

