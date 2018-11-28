Gamida Cell (GMDA) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $14.43 on Monday. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $15.39.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

