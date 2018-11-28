GAP (GPS) Given New $30.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective lowered by analysts at MKM Partners to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GPS. B. Riley reduced their price objective on GAP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GAP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. Wedbush initiated coverage on GAP in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GAP in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 price target on GAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

NYSE GPS traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,994. GAP has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.97.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. GAP had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GAP will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of GAP by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,306,449 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,241,000 after buying an additional 168,980 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 105,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of GAP by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 157,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 39,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in GAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,024,000. Finally, Opera Trading Capital purchased a new position in GAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

