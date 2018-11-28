Gap Inc (GPS) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 29,764 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in GAP were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GAP by 34.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,380,000 after purchasing an additional 142,335 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GAP by 10.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,219 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 15,247.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,858 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 26,683 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 1.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 267,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Gap Inc has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.71.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. GAP had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gap Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

GPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Standpoint Research raised GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on GAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GAP in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

GAP Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

