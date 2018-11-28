Gary E. Jacobs Buys 7,100 Shares of Motus GI Holdings Inc (MOTS) Stock

Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) Director Gary E. Jacobs bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $24,708.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Motus GI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.30. 1,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,945. Motus GI Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 million and a PE ratio of -2.58.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that Motus GI Holdings Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price objective on Motus GI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Motus GI in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Motus GI in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motus GI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOTS. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Motus GI during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Gary E. Jacobs Buys 7,100 Shares of Motus GI Holdings Inc (MOTS) Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/gary-e-jacobs-buys-7100-shares-of-motus-gi-holdings-inc-mots-stock.html.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.