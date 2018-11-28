General Dynamics Co. (GD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $228.71.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Dynamics from $229.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Dynamics from $209.00 to $189.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Bank of America set a $275.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th.

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $509,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,455 shares in the company, valued at $756,770.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $4,348,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,914,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD traded up $3.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.48. The stock had a trading volume of 25,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,549. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. General Dynamics has a one year low of $164.76 and a one year high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

