General Electric (GE) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about General Electric (NYSE:GE) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. General Electric earned a news impact score of 1.39 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the conglomerate an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company's share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected General Electric’s score:

NYSE:GE opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. General Electric has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Morningstar set a $13.70 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $9.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.09.

In other General Electric news, Director Francisco Dsouza purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $499,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $2,189,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,250 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

