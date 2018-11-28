General Electric (GE) Stake Lowered by Kempner Capital Management Inc.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,529 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for 2.1% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. RFG Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 204,957,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,762,834,000 after buying an additional 20,275,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in General Electric by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 357,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of General Electric to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $21.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.09.

Shares of GE opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. General Electric has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Dimitrief bought 10,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 103,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,151. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 225,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $2,189,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,250 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

