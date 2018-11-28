General Motors (GM) Given New $53.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Nomura dropped coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.74.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $45.52.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $35.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 22.96%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 365.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 108.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.