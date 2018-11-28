Gervais Williams Sells 275 Shares of Miton Group PLC (MGR) Stock

Miton Group PLC (LON:MGR) insider Gervais Williams sold 275 shares of Miton Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total transaction of £151.25 ($197.63).

Gervais Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Gervais Williams purchased 235 shares of Miton Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £150.40 ($196.52).

Shares of Miton Group stock opened at GBX 55.50 ($0.73) on Wednesday. Miton Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 34.75 ($0.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 46.25 ($0.60).

MGR has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Miton Group to an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Miton Group from GBX 84 ($1.10) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th.

About Miton Group

Miton Group plc provides fund management services in the United Kingdom. It trades its funds under the MAM, MAM Funds, Midas Capital Partners, and Miton Asset Management fund brand names. The company was formerly known as Midas Capital lc and changed its name to MAM Funds plc in July 2010. Miton Group plc was founded in 2001 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

