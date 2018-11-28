Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $245.60 Million

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2018

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) will announce sales of $245.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $248.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $242.50 million. Gibraltar Industries posted sales of $258.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROCK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. FMR LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,799,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,495,000 after purchasing an additional 573,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,317,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,889,000 after purchasing an additional 229,627 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter worth about $6,454,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter worth about $5,272,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,934,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,814,000 after purchasing an additional 102,400 shares during the period.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.90.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

