Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 5,782 Allstate Corp (ALL)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 519,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 338,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 323,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,882,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 845,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,477,000 after purchasing an additional 58,983 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $64,115.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $193,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harriet K. Harty sold 10,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $1,039,618.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,095.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Citigroup set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Allstate and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

NYSE ALL opened at $87.50 on Wednesday. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $86.77 and a 12 month high of $105.36. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.28). Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.42%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

