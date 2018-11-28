Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Lennar Co. (LEN)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,541 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in Lennar by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 5,200,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,061 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,037,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,492,000 after acquiring an additional 81,676 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,393,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,450,000 after acquiring an additional 36,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,016,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,350,000 after acquiring an additional 842,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 price objective on Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lennar from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. JMP Securities set a $56.00 price objective on Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lennar from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $72.17.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.20%.

In other news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $939,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Lennar Co. (LEN)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/gideon-capital-advisors-inc-purchases-new-holdings-in-lennar-co-len.html.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.